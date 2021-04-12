Prosper (PROS) Market Cap Reaches $10.73 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. Prosper has a total market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00003976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prosper has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00067208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00054283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00276935 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

