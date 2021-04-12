Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 78 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVDA opened at $576.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $357.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $257.00 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

