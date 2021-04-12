Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 55.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 22,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.8% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.2% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $339.95 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $357.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.