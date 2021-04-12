PutinCoin (PUT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $150.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 26.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $359,746.71 and approximately $150.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 71.4% higher against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,574.95 or 1.00030155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00036739 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00142539 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006409 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

