Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KNX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Shares of KNX opened at $50.08 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $50.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after purchasing an additional 880,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 734.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 615,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.