Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Employers Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) – Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Employers in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Employers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.57 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

EIG stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $43.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Employers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.