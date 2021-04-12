Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Charles Schwab in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $68.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

