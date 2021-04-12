Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Carnival Co. & plc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.76). William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $29.30 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

