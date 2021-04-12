Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Midwest Holding Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Midwest in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Midwest alerts:

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($4.14). The company had revenue of ($0.83) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MDWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Midwest in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Midwest stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29. Midwest has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $126.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter worth about $3,219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter worth about $6,161,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter worth about $2,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.