Qtum Market Capitalization Reaches $1.42 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $14.42 or 0.00023741 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $745.05 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,313,672 coins and its circulating supply is 98,279,869 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

