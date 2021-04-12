QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $373,268.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00053919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00086289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00640087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00034463 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.