Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $52,215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 270,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,158.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services stock opened at $93.72 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $94.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

