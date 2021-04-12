Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 9,700 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,046.37. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,579.56.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,809.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,293.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$48,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,586.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,752.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 17,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,810.24.

QTRH stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.48. The company had a trading volume of 233,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,757. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.56. Quarterhill Inc. has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$283.52 million and a PE ratio of 15.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

