QunQun 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QunQun has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00055218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.02 or 0.00683440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00036383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00043854 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars.

