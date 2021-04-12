Radix Achieves Market Cap of $104.06 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $104.06 million and $1.47 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00054355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00019993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.76 or 0.00619033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00035166 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

