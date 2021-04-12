Raise (RAISE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $616.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Raise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Raise has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $283,860.31 and approximately $616.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00053881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00086164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.22 or 0.00641905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00041522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00034504 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

