Rate3 Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $664,982.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rate3 has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $664,982.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00054299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $408.24 or 0.00675369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00086865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00035005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00040679 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.