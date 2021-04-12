Raymond James Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$2.15

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.22.
CEU opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.26. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$394.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,983,918.09. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 34,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$49,302.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,734,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,472,292.35. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
