Raymond James Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$2.15

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.22.

CEU opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.26. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$394.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$212.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.40 million. Equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,983,918.09. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 34,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$49,302.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,734,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,472,292.35. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

