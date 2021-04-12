Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,470 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 839.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,720 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AerCap by 9,338.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AerCap by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 779,514 shares during the period. Finally, Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $24,455,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE AER opened at $61.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -235.38 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.