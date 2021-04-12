Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 922.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

XPH stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.