Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $309,000 Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 104.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1,034.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,024,744.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

