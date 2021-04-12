Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $15,892,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,709,000 after acquiring an additional 220,541 shares during the period. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $4,628,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 201,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 135,458 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vericel by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 128,653 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $57.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,777,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

