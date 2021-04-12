Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 547 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,753 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,659 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 692,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 216,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $79.62 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

