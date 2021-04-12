Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $294,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $565,476.51. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $175,305.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,756 shares of company stock worth $1,220,955. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADUS stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $72.72 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

