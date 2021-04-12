Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $319,000 Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CONMED by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in CONMED by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,904.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CNMD opened at $134.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,352.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $136.30.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

