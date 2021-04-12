Raymond James Weighs in on Domtar Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Domtar in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Domtar alerts:

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

UFS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Domtar stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Domtar has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 34.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.