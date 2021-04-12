Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Methanex (MX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Methanex (TSE: MX):

3/31/2021 – Methanex had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

3/25/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

3/25/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

2/24/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

Methanex stock opened at C$49.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.27. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of C$17.15 and a 52-week high of C$62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.6499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

