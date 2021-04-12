Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

RLXXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLXXF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. Relx has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $27.25.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

