Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 5,800 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,751,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 919.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,602 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,103.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 57,626 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $42.01 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38.

