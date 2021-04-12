Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Whole Earth Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 571.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 31,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 599,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 74,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 156,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

FREE stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

