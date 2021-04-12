Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Neonode were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neonode by 605.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

NEON opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Neonode Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 129.95% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

