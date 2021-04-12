Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $311,000 Position in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 1,266.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teligent were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teligent during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teligent stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. Teligent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $13.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

