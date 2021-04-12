Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 4,285,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $13,929,288.75. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARMP shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Armata Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

ARMP stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.74. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

