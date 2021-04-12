Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WOW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

WOW stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

