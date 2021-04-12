Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REPYY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repsol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.11. 27,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,367. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

