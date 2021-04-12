Reviewing Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Broadstone Net Lease and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 0 0 7 0 3.00 Weyerhaeuser 0 3 4 0 2.57

Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.29%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus target price of $32.43, suggesting a potential downside of 13.62%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Weyerhaeuser’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weyerhaeuser $6.55 billion 4.29 -$76.00 million $0.39 96.26

Broadstone Net Lease has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weyerhaeuser.

Profitability

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A Weyerhaeuser 4.67% 3.59% 1.78%

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Broadstone Net Lease on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

