Reviewing HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) & ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HarborOne Bancorp and ACNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 24.19%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than ACNB.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and ACNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $215.76 million 3.63 $18.27 million $0.33 41.97 ACNB $87.73 million 2.89 $23.72 million N/A N/A

ACNB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HarborOne Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 11.64% 4.63% 0.74% ACNB 16.45% 8.97% 0.96%

Dividends

HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ACNB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp beats ACNB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans. The company, through HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also provides a range of educational services through HarborOne U, such as classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. As of April 27, 2020, the company operated 25 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island; one limited-service branch; and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island, as well as 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey, and Florida. It also operates administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, and Warwick, Rhode Island, as well as five ATM locations. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, group life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation operates through a network of 21 community banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, southcentral Pennsylvania; five community banking offices located in Frederick County and seven community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

