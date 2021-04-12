Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,740 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Resonant were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Resonant by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

RESN stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $235.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

