Rhumbline Advisers Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 95,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 51,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CATB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st.

CATB opened at $2.71 on Monday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.