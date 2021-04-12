Rhumbline Advisers Has $72,000 Stock Position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.