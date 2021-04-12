Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Price Target Lowered to C$59.00 at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$78.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$70.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$80.37. The company has a market cap of C$8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.79. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$52.78 and a 52-week high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

