Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director Sells $400,887.50 in Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $400,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,611,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

George Orban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $390,552.50.

On Friday, March 26th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $390,390.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total transaction of $400,757.50.

ROST opened at $128.22 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.64, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 435,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

