Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CL King began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Wingstop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.75.

NASDAQ WING opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.97. Wingstop has a one year low of $95.33 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Wingstop by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $38,435,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Wingstop by 10,918.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wingstop by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

