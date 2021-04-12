Royal Harbor Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.00. 147,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,869,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.01 and its 200-day moving average is $207.42. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.15 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

