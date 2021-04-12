Royal Harbor Partners LLC Takes $5.70 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 4.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 80,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,919. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $98.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.35.

