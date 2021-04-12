Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

ROYMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:ROYMF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

