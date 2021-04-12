salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in salesforce.com by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,508. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.01.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.