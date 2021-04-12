Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Position Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after buying an additional 514,457 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 292,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 264,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 345,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 144,007 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

