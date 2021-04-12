Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 674 ($8.81).

LON:SNN opened at GBX 669 ($8.74) on Thursday. Sanne Group has a twelve month low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 712 ($9.30). The company has a market cap of £993.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 598.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 594.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

In other news, insider Rupert Robson purchased 8,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

