Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $7.11 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 16.1% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

